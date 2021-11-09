Lawyers Seek $1.9M In Fees After P&G DACA Settlement

By Mike LaSusa (November 9, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The lawyers who secured a $3.5 million settlement for noncitizen job applicants alleging employment discrimination at Procter & Gamble are seeking more than half that amount in fees for also having obtained "highly valuable" promises of changes in company policy. Attorneys from Cimo Mazer Mark PLLC, Outten & Golden LLP and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund reached the agreement on behalf of a proposed class of individuals covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Noting that the $1.9 million fee request is unopposed by P&G, the attorneys told a Florida federal court on Monday that the...

