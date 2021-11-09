AmGuard Loses Dismissal Bid In Protest Coverage Dispute

By Hailey Konnath (November 9, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday quickly rejected a motion to dismiss from AmGuard Insurance Co., finding that a Chicago-area furniture store has adequately alleged that the insurer has dragged its feet in covering its claim stemming from damage allegedly sustained during protests last year. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied AmGuard's motion in a short minute order issued just a day after it was filed. In Monday's filing, AmGuard had argued that the Wow Furniture Outlet in Calumet City, Illinois, refused to cooperate with the insurer's investigation of its claim. According to the motion to dismiss, Wow was required to provide AmGuard with...

