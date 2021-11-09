Southwest Gas Says Icahn's $4.4B Takeover Bid Is Inadequate

By Benjamin Horney (November 9, 2021, 8:50 AM EST) -- Southwest Gas on Tuesday spurned Carl Icahn's roughly $4.4 billion takeover, saying the proposal is too low and conditional, and that the billionaire activist has failed to put forth a suitable plan for the business going forward. The board of directors for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. unanimously rejected the takeover bid from an Icahn Enterprises LP affiliate called IEP Utility Holdings LLC, contending it is "unsolicited, highly conditional and illusory," according to a statement. Southwest Gas is asking that shareholders follow suit by turning down the proposed deal. The news comes after Southwest Gas said on Oct. 27 that it would consider...

