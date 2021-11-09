Cannabis Marketing Co. Hits $500M Valuation In SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (November 9, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Cannabis marketing firm Springbig plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company at a roughly $500 million valuation, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction steered by law firms Benesch Friedlander, Davis Polk and Dentons. The agreement calls for Springbig to combine with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp., or TCAC, and the resulting entity is expected to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "SBIG," according to a statement. Springbig is represented by Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff, while TCAC is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Dentons. Boca Raton, Florida-based Springbig was founded in 2017 and...

