Feds Defend Wood Molding Levies From Producer's CIT Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 9, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- The federal government has defended the U.S. International Trade Commission's determination that imports of wood molding and millwork products from China are hurting domestic manufacturers, telling a trade court that a Chinese producer's challenges miss the mark. The federal government urged the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday to toss Jeld-Wen Inc.'s protest of a February ITC ruling that led Commerce to impose average anti-dumping duties of 45% and average subsidy duties of 20%. Jeld-Wen's arguments that the ITC mistakenly conflated laminated veneered lumber with wood molding and millwork products when defining the scope of the investigation failed, the federal...

