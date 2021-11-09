Judge Trims Teradata IP Case, Axes 1 Of SAP's Patents

By Andrew Karpan (November 9, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A federal judge in California has whittled down the trade secret claims that data analytics outfit Teradata is bringing against SAP but also has cut down the German software giant's infringement counterclaims by finding that one of SAP's data processing patents is ineligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. The ruling in the case came down Monday from U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, a little under a month after Teradata Corp. and SAP SE brought the competing motions in front of the judge in advance of a jury trial that's currently scheduled to take place at the end of...

