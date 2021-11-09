Jaguar Dealer Beats Bid To Knock Out Israel Import Lawsuit

By Christopher Crosby (November 9, 2021, 4:54 PM GMT) -- An Israeli car importer can go ahead with efforts to claw back the money it spent promoting Jaguars after a London court ruled on Tuesday that it was too early to stall allegations that it had wasted money promoting the luxury brand. Judge Nigel Teare refused to strike out High Court claims by Mayer Cars and Trucks Ltd. that it was misled into spending money on advertising Jaguar vehicles during negotiations with the automaker over the rights to import the cars into Israeli. Mayer has alleged that Jaguar representatives had promised it would become the exclusive importer of Jaguar and Land...

