Trump Denied Bid To Block Capitol Riot Records

By Dave Simpson and Christopher Cole (November 9, 2021, 11:17 AM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's bid to preliminarily enjoin the release of a wide range of White House records sought by the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, ruling Tuesday that the current president's privilege outweighs that of a former president. Trump immediately filed notice of his intent to appeal the decision, from U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, to the D.C. Circuit. In a 39-page opinion, Judge Chutkan pointed to the fact that President Joe Biden has refused to assert executive privilege to withhold the records under the Presidential Records Act, while...

