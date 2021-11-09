Trump Denied Bid To Block Capitol Riot Records For Now

By Christopher Cole (November 9, 2021, 11:17 AM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump cannot yet seek to block the release of a wide range of White House records sought by the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill while he presses his case that the documents are privileged, a D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday. Five days after a hearing on Trump's bid to shield the records, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan issued a brief order denying Trump's motion filed Monday for an emergency stay that would keep the records in a "status quo" at the National Archives while the issue is appealed to the D.C. Circuit,...

