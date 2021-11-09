Greystar Sells Multifamily Portfolio For $3.6B

By Andrew McIntyre (November 9, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Greystar has sold a portfolio of 30 U.S. multifamily properties for roughly $3.6 billion, according to an announcement Tuesday from the South Carolina-based real estate firm. Charleston-based Greystar said the portfolio includes "institutional quality apartment communities in target markets throughout the U.S.," but the firm did not name particular markets or properties in its announcement. Greystar had acquired the properties through a fund that focuses on value-add U.S. apartment properties. So-called value-add funds seek to acquire and then renovate or reposition properties. Greystar did not disclose buyer-side information in its announcement. "The disposition demonstrates the value of combining our strong global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS