White & Case, Simpson Thacher Steer Hertz's $1.3B Offering

By Tom Zanki (November 9, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Car rental business Hertz's shares fell in debut Nasdaq trading Tuesday following an upsized $1.3 billion public offering, guided by White & Case LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, coming five months after the company exited bankruptcy. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said that certain backers offered 44.5 million shares at $29 each, marking the top of its price range of $25 to $29. Hertz's selling shareholders, which include private equity and investment management firms such as Cougar Capital, Fortress Investment Group and Oaktree Capital Management, sold 7.4 million more shares than originally planned. Estero, Florida-based Hertz, which emerged...

