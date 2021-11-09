Residents Rip Priorities In Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy Plan

By Vince Sullivan (November 9, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- Several residents of Puerto Rico told the federal judge overseeing the island's bankruptcy case Tuesday that they have grave concerns the proposed restructuring plan favors bondholders at the expense of commonwealth citizens. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain set aside Tuesday's proceedings in San Juan to hear from a group of residents who applied to address the court about the plan of adjustment proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, which is leading the restructuring efforts. One resident, a mother of three, said the hopes of financial stability that came with the passage of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS