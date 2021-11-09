Haiti, 5 Other Countries Added To H Visa Program

By Mike LaSusa (November 9, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Workers in a half dozen countries, including Haiti, will be newly eligible to come to the United States on temporary, employment-based visas next year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday. In addition to Haiti, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus, the Dominican Republic, Mauritius and Saint Lucia will be added to the list of countries whose nationals can receive H-2A visas for temporary agricultural work and H-2B visas for other temporary work, according to DHS. "The Department of Homeland Security is committed to working with our interagency partners to ensure that companies in the United States can fill...

