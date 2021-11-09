Texas, Miss., La. Say They Have Standing In Tax Cut Limit Suit

By Asha Glover (November 9, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana told a federal court that it has jurisdiction over their suit to stop the U.S. Treasury Department from enforcing a federal law preventing states from using pandemic aid to offset net tax revenue reductions. The states, in a brief filed Monday, said they have standing because they were injured when they were presented with the American Rescue Plan Act's tax mandate, which they characterized as unconstitutionally ambiguous and coercive. The states said the mandate is unrelated to ARPA's purpose, targets a subset of states and forces states to choose between forgoing necessary funding or surrendering their state...

