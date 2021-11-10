Nigeria Faces Tough Crowd In Appeal Over $10B Award

By Caroline Simson (November 10, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical during a Wednesday hearing of Nigeria's argument that a $10 billion arbitral award set aside in its courts ceases to exist and that an arbitration exception in foreign sovereign immunity law for enforcing foreign arbitral awards therefore doesn't apply. Nigeria's counsel, Meister Seelig & Fein LLP partner Christopher J. Major, insisted during oral arguments Wednesday that a lower court was wrong to rule it had jurisdiction in the case initiated by engineering firm Process & Industrial Developments Ltd. to enforce the massive award, which it won following a dispute over a nixed natural gas refinery and...

