Tribunal Strikes Off Atty For Misappropriating Client Funds

By Richard Crump (November 9, 2021, 4:31 PM GMT) -- An attorney accused of misappropriating her clients' funds and misleading the High Court about her ability to repay the money has been struck off the roll and ordered to pay £25,114 ($34,000), the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal said on Tuesday. Sandra Campbell, of Campbell & Co. Solicitors, was struck off at an independent hearing over allegations brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the sector's watchdog. Campbell, whose firm was closed in February, is alleged to have misappropriated client money and misled clients by claiming that funds would be paid when they were not, the authority said. She also claimed she had enough money to pay a...

