3rd Circ. Probes NJ's Stance In Gunmaker's Subpoena Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 9, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday wondered why a federal court decided to step back from Smith & Wesson's constitutional challenge to New Jersey's subpoena probing consumer fraud, suggesting that the lawsuit wasn't hampering the attorney general's state court bid to enforce the document request. During an oral argument on the gunmaker's attempt to revive its lawsuit, a three-judge panel expressed doubt that the complaint was precluded by the Younger abstention doctrine, which outlines "exceptional circumstances" in which district courts must abstain from matters to avoid interfering with related state court proceedings. "It's still a very, very narrow exception to the rule,"...

