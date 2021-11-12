Experienced Perkins Coie Energy Duo Join Stroock In NY

By Adrian Cruz (November 12, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has added a pair of veteran energy attorneys from Perkins Coie LLP to its New York office as partners in its commodities, derivatives and energy group, the firm announced. Jason T. Kuzma and John F. Pierce joined Stroock on Tuesday after 20 years and seven years, respectively, at their former firm. Kuzma told Law360 on Friday that they chose to join the firm because of its high interest in the various aspects of their practice. Pierce added that they found a lot of synergy in terms of clients and work the firm was previously doing....

