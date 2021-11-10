Jury Clears Cree Of Infringing LED Lighting Patents

By Adam Lidgett (November 10, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A federal jury in North Carolina has sided with Cree Inc., finding that the company did not infringe a rival's LED lighting patents. According to a verdict form on Tuesday, the jury cleared Cree of claims that its light bulbs infringed two patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 6,831,303 and 7,242,028 — owned by lighting company OptoLum Inc. The jury also filled out other parts of the jury form — like a question related to whether the patents were obvious or not — but ended up crossing those sections out. The jury in North Carolina heard OptoLum's LED lighting patent case against rival Cree starting late...

