Texas Outsourcing Co.'s Parent Files Ch. 11 Over $210M Debt

By Carolina Bolado (November 9, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The parent company of a Texas-based business outsourcing provider filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 reorganization plan on Monday after struggling under the weight of more than $210 million in debt. ORG GC Midco LLC, the parent company of GC Services Limited Partnership, said it has the support of all of its secured term lenders, who will become the new indirect owners of the company under the plan filed with the bankruptcy court in Texas. The company hopes to have its plan confirmed by Dec. 2 with an effective date of no later than Dec. 16, according to a declaration by Midco's...

