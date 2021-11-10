IHS Announces $46.4M For Tribal Behavioral Health Programs

By Victoria McKenzie (November 10, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has announced six new funding initiatives totaling $46.4 million for behavioral health programs that address issues related to trauma, intergenerational and historical trauma and violence in Native communities. In a statement released last Thursday, IHS acting Director Elizabeth Fowler said the programs "are critical for our efforts to raise the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level." Fourteen million dollars will go toward substance abuse prevention, treatment and aftercare programs while another $14 million is designated for suicide prevention. Both programs are components of the IHS substance abuse...

