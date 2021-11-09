Fed. Circ. OKs PTAB Rejection Of Google Social-Based Ads IP

By Britain Eakin (November 9, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of a patent application from Google on targeted advertising technology that automatically detects users who are interested in trends based on images shared on social media. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB decision in a one-line order without issuing an opinion. The appeals court heard oral arguments in the case on Thursday, where Google argued the board wrongly determined that the invention wasn't eligible for a patent because key components of it were already known and present in existing technology. "The board and examiner misunderstood the claimed...

