SEC's Crenshaw Urges DeFi Cos. To Play By Disclosure Rules

By Al Barbarino (November 9, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Caroline Crenshaw urged DeFi market players on Tuesday to "voluntarily comply" with securities regulations by clearly disclosing market risks to investors, warning that she expects more SEC enforcement actions against those who do not. After highlighting a recent $13 million SEC settlement that involved alleged misrepresentations by a DeFi, short for decentralized finance, platform, Crenshaw cautioned that she expects "we will continue to bring enforcement actions" if other platforms violate securities laws. But, Crenshaw added, "My preferred path is not through enforcement, and I do not consider enforcement inevitable. ... The more projects that voluntarily comply with...

