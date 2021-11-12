J&J Unit Fights Generic's Bid To Invalidate Cancer Drug Patent

By Silvia Martelli (November 12, 2021, 3:44 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has hit back at a claim by generic-drug maker Accord Healthcare that its patent for a prostate cancer treatment should be made invalid, denying that the purported medical advance lacked an incentive step. Janssen Oncology has rejected accusations that its 2006 patent lacked novelty and that the documents it submitted to seek protection failed to highlight such advances, according to Jansenn's defense, which it filed on Nov. 8 at the High Court. Accord Health Ltd., a subsidiary of India-based Accord Healthcare, sued Janssen in September over the patent behind its abiraterone acetate drug, Zytiga. The drug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS