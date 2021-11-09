EagleView, Verisk End Patent Fight At Fed. Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (November 9, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Verisk Analytics unit has agreed to drop its appeal of EagleView's $375 million win in litigation over patents on technology for determining roof repair estimates through aerial imagery, about a month after the Federal Circuit appeared to call the win into question. The Federal Circuit on Tuesday dismissed Verisk subsidiary Xactware Solutions' appeal of a New Jersey federal judge's determination that EagleView's patents aren't invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The appellate court did so after all the parties on Friday agreed to the dismissal. While the filings at the appellate court were short, the parties told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS