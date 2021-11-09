Navajo Leaders Slam Tribal Developers' Medicaid Oversight

By Joyce Hanson (November 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation's leadership is fighting against a tribal development corporation's launch of an Indian managed care entity funded by Medicaid, saying it's supposed to promote economic opportunities but was never meant to have the authority to oversee millions of dollars in health care benefits. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Saturday vetoed an Oct. 19 council resolution seeking to support the Naat'áanii Development Corp. in establishing the Indian managed care entity in partnership with an outside company known as Molina Healthcare Inc., based in Long Beach, California. Nez and Lizer said in a Sunday statement...

