Hemp Co. Drops Dryer Fire Coverage Suit Against Insurer

By Katie Buehler (November 9, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Texas-based hemp processing company dropped a $1.3 million lawsuit against its insurer less than two weeks after first filing suit in Texas federal court, tossing claims that the insurer must cover the cost of replacing a dryer that caught fire and broke down. Halcyon Thruput LLC dropped its claims of breach of contract and violations of the Texas Insurance Code against Pennsylvania insurer United National Insurance Co., according to a one-page notice filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Texas. The company didn't explain in the court filings the reason behind the dismissal, and counsel for Halcyon and a representative for...

