12 Stores To Be Sold To Satisfy FTC In NE Grocery Chain Deal

By Christopher Cole (November 9, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Two grocery chains straddling New York and Vermont agreed to sell 12 supermarkets to a third party in order to gain merger approval, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday. New York-based Golub Corp., which owns the Price Chopper chain, and Tops Market Corp. plan to sell the Tops stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers to settle the FTC's claim that the merger would otherwise tamp down competition in a concentrated market. The deal with the federal regulator, which parallels an agreement reached with the New York attorney general's office that caps an eight-month probe alongside the FTC, comes with several other strings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS