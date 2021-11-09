Investigation Finds 13 Trump Officials Violated Hatch Act

By James Arkin (November 9, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- At least 13 senior members of the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act by mixing reelection business with their official duties, including the former secretary of state and White House chief of staff, according to a sweeping report released Tuesday. The investigation came after the Office of Special Counsel received numerous complaints about administration officials campaigning on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The violations mostly occurred during news interviews in the lead-up to the election or, in two cases, during the Republican National Convention, according to the report. The OSC concluded that the Trump administration's activity went beyond previous administrations...

