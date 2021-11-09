Wis. Clinic Must Face Suit Over 12-Year-Old's Crushed Toe

By Mike Curley (November 9, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday revived a teenager's claim that a health clinic's negligence led to her toe being crushed when she chased her younger brother onto a vacant lot the clinic owned, finding there are factual questions about whether she was trespassing. In the opinion, the panel reversed a summary judgment in favor of Marshfield Clinic Health System Inc. in Khiley M. Johnson's suit, while affirming the judgment that dismissed her claims against Nate's Lawn Service LLC, which the clinic had hired to move concrete bollards at the lot. The panel also reversed a judgment dismissing the clinic's third-party...

