UK Supreme Court Asked To Weigh In On AI Inventorship

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 9, 2021, 8:53 PM GMT) -- The creator of an artificial intelligence machine has sought permission from the U.K.'s highest court to appeal a decision holding that an AI system can't be named as an inventor on a patent, his counsel confirmed Tuesday. Robert Jehan of Williams Powell Patent Attorneys told Law360 that he filed the Oct. 18 application on behalf of his client Stephen Thaler. He declined to discuss the grounds on which he sought permission to appeal since the request is still pending. "We are awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court whether it will grant permission," Jehan said. In September, the Court of Appeal...

