Gun Website Escapes Wrongful Death Suit Over Shooting

By Mike Curley (November 9, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge Tuesday threw out claims that Armslist LLC's negligence led to an estranged husband murdering his wife, saying the gun listing website's conduct is too far removed from the shooting to be considered its cause. U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach granted dismissal for failure to state a claim on Richard Webber's suit against Armslist and its creator, Jonathan Gibbon, over the death of his sister, Sara J. Schmidt. The judge wrote that Schmidt's husband's premeditated decision to shoot her, before ending his own life, is a superseding cause blocking Armslist from liability. According to the suit, filed...

