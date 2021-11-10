UK's Vicarious Liability Juggernaut Shows Signs Of Slowing

By Stephanie Wilson and Philip Tracey (November 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- The issue of vicarious liability and its application to nonemployer/employee relationships was recently revisited by the Court of Appeal in Blackpool Football Club Ltd. v. DSN.[1] This is the latest attempt by the senior courts to grapple with this issue and provides a salutary reminder that the bounds of vicarious liability are not limitless. For many years, we could perhaps all be forgiven for thinking the application of vicarious liability was fairly straightforward. Vicarious liability is a legal principle which holds an individual or organization responsible for the actions of another. It is a form of strict liability. In practice, it...

