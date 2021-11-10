Fla. College's Immunity Weighed In COVID Fees Refund Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 10, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Miami Dade College urged a state appellate panel Wednesday to find that a lower court erred in advancing a proposed class action seeking prorated refunds for student fees after 2020 campus closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the pleadings do not satisfy requirements to overcome the school's sovereign immunity. The trial court in Miami had dismissed nursing student Fernando Verdini's unjust enrichment claim, but denied the public school's motion to dismiss his breach of contract claim, finding that invoices he attached to his complaint satisfied the requirement for an express written contract to trigger an exception to sovereign immunity....

