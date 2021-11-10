Mont. Mine Owner Sues US For $1.3B Over Blocked Extraction

By Clark Mindock (November 10, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- A mining company wants the U.S. government to pay it at least $1.3 billion for prohibiting coal mining on tracts of land in Montana, which the company says violates its constitutional rights. Great Northern Properties lodged the suit Monday alleging that federal statutes caused state regulators to decline permits for mining a property in Powder River County, Montana, and therefore violated the company's constitutional rights. The company said that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality — the state's regulatory authority — had denied permits for mining of coal reserves after identifying them as containing significant alluvial valley floors, which are areas...

