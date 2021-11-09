Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AIG Unit Sued Over Coverage For $1.4M NJ Pollution Charges

By Bill Wichert (November 9, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A water treatment products company slammed an AIG unit and an insurance broker with a New Jersey federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking coverage for more than $1.4 million in penalties imposed by county and state agencies over alleged pollution from a company factory in the Garden State.

ResinTech Inc. said AIG Specialty Insurance Co. has improperly refused to cover its losses related to those penalties under a policy secured by brokerage firm Odell Studner Group in connection with wastewater discharges from the company's facility in Berlin, New Jersey.

The penalties fall under the "gradual pollution coverage" provided in section D-1 of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!