BIA Considers Broadening Crimes That Bar Deportation Relief

By Grace Dixon (November 10, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The federal government asked the public to weigh in on whether it should treat all aggravated felonies as particularly serious crimes that disqualify migrants from deportation relief, and experts are voicing concerns that such a move could sweep up less egregious infractions. The Executive Office of Immigration Review solicited amicus briefs on the Board of Immigration Appeals' behalf in an invitation issued Monday asking the public whether it should take a blanket approach to all aggravated felonies. Under the BIA's current method it must first examine the elements of an offense to determine whether it amounts to a particularly serious crime,...

