Feds Say New 'Critical Minerals' List Can't Include Uranium

By Morgan Conley (November 9, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- Uranium is not included on a draft list of minerals critical to the economic and national security of the country promulgated Tuesday, which the Biden administration said is due to a law enacted in the latter days of the Trump administration that stipulated that fuel minerals don't get the critical mineral designation. The draft list published by the U.S. Department of the Interior's U.S. Geological Survey in the Federal Register proposes updates to a 2018 list of critical minerals. A spokesperson for the USGS told Law360 in an email Tuesday that "neither the USGS nor DOI made a decision to leave...

