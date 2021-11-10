Judge Certifies Class In FirstEnergy Ohio Bribery Scheme Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 10, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has granted class certification to a group of Ohio consumers who claim that FirstEnergy Corp. received bailout legislation in exchange for $60 million in bribes. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Tuesday granted the motion for certification in the consolidated case, which began as three separate suits, all putting forth the same claims and class definition. The certified class, according to the order, includes all residents in the state of Ohio who "have and/or will have to pay a monthly surcharge for electric service pursuant to H.B. 6." Ohio H.B. 6 went into effect in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS