Wilson Sonsini, Skadden Steer $8B DoorDash-Wolt Merger

By Hailey Konnath (November 9, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- Lawyers with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP are among attorneys advising DoorDash Inc. and Wolt Enterprises OY in an $8.1 billion merger unveiled Tuesday, according to a statement from the companies. Under the agreement, San Francisco-based food delivery app DoorDash will acquire Wolt, a Finnish food delivery service, in an all-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close next year, the companies said. Wolt, which is based in Helsinki, has more than 4,000 employees across 23 countries, according to the statement. After the deal closes, Wolt co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS