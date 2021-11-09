Bitcoin 'Inventor' Accused At Trial Of Lying About Trust

By Nathan Hale (November 9, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- Showing a mix of documentary evidence — including some alleged forgeries — attorneys for deceased computer programmer Dave Kleiman laid out Tuesday how they contend self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright fraudulently maneuvered to usurp billions of dollars' worth of the cryptocurrency from the estate. Late in a full day of testimony from Wright during a trial in Miami federal court, plaintiffs' counsel confronted him with apparent discrepancies surrounding declarations he filed under oath earlier in the case regarding the establishment of a trust for which Kleiman purportedly agreed to serve as trustee to hold 1.1 million bitcoin the Australian-born Wright wished...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS