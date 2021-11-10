Insurer Wants Default Win In Frozen Pizza TM Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 10, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- An insurer asked an Illinois federal judge for a default judgment in its favor after it didn't receive a response from shareholders who recently agreed to settle a trademark dispute over frozen Rosati's pizzas they were selling under the family brand. Midvale Indemnity Co. said Tuesday that its July lawsuit seeking to avoid coverage of the underlying dispute had been served to Anthony and David Rosati that month, but that they didn't answer by the Aug. 23 deadline. In a status report from September, the insurer said that it did not believe "that any defendant intends to contest the matter." Midvale said...

