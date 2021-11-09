3M, DuPont Face PFAS Suit Over Contaminated LA Water

By Dave Simpson (November 9, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- DuPont, 3M, Chemours, Corteva and others were hit with another suit Monday over so-called forever chemicals in groundwater, this time in South Carolina federal court, from California's largest groundwater agency, which is claiming the companies polluted Los Angeles County's drinking water. The Water Replenishment District of Southern California claims that the manufacturers knew their products, such as waterproofing compounds, stain-proofing compounds, waxes, paper and cloth coatings, and aqueous film-forming foam, contained dangerous chemicals such as perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS. They are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment, according to the...

