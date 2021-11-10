AC Milan Loses Appeal For Logo TM On Stationery In EU

By Silvia Martelli (November 10, 2021, 2:16 PM GMT) -- An Italian soccer club cannot register its logo as a European Union trademark for stationery supplies because it is too similar to a German sign already registered for the same products, a court ruled Wednesday. AC Milan lost its appeal to the General Court in a case over the registration of the sign representing the crest of the club for use in stationery and office supplies. The General Court upheld a 2020 decision by the EU Intellectual Property Office that the club's sign is too similar to that of a German company. That symbol was registered in 1988 and "has been...

