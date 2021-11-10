Grant Thornton Can Withhold Docs In £209M Cafe Audits Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 10, 2021, 6:23 PM GMT) -- The liquidators of Patisserie Valerie were denied access on Wednesday to audit records from Grant Thornton dating back to 2010 in a £209 million ($281 million) negligence suit after a judge ruled that the request had been made prematurely. High Court Judge Clare Moulder was not persuaded that Grant Thornton should have to turn over audit files from 2010 to 2013 and that forcing the firm to do so would cut across the court's normal practices for dealing with disclosures. Administrators from PV Group are suing the chain's former accountants for negligence over audits between 2014 and 2017, saying the requested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS