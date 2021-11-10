Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy Trial Turns To The Evidence

By Vince Sullivan (November 10, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- The bankruptcy plan confirmation trial for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico continued Wednesday in San Juan as the Financial Oversight and Management Board presented its first five witnesses to testify in support of its proposed plan. Proffering their direct testimony via declaration, the oversight board's witnesses were subject to cross-examination by Peter C. Hein, a retail bondholder opposing confirmation of the plan of adjustment because he and other small holders of general obligation bonds are not being paid in full despite his belief the island has sufficient cash to do so. Natalie A. Jaresko, the oversight board's executive director, testified on...

