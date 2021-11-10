Litigation Funder Affiniti Finance Enters Administration

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 10, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- A litigation funder specializing in financial misselling claims and personal injury has collapsed into administration and has stopped taking on new business. Affiniti Finance Ltd., which was founded in 2014, has appointed Andrew Hosking and Sean Bucknall of Quantuma Advisory Ltd. as administrators, according to a notice published on Monday on the Financial Conduct Authority's register. Affiniti filed a notice of appointment of an administrator with the High Court's insolvency division on Nov. 4. The company has not issued a statement on the collapse and did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Affiniti, which was founded by Ian Cunningham...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS