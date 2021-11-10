Alaska Fishermen Sue Feds To Stop Salmon Fishery Closure

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 10, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Alaskan fishermen have sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, arguing that its new rule to shut down a commercial salmon fishery in federal waters violates federal law and would decimate their livelihoods. Wes Humbyrd, Bob Wolfe and Dan Anderson claimed in their Alaska federal court suit on Tuesday that the NMFS rule to permanently close a commercial fishery in Cook Inlet in December was proposed by a council whose members were unconstitutionally appointed. "Because the rule was proposed by the council, and its members are unconstitutionally appointed, the rule is contrary to constitutional right, power, privilege or immunity," the fishermen argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS