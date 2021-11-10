Retail Brand Giant Loses TM Battle With National Geographic

By Silvia Martelli (November 10, 2021, 6:27 PM GMT) -- The owner of Timberland, Vans and other major clothing brands lost its appeal on Wednesday seeking to invalidate a European logo trademark owned by National Geographic. VF International, the holding company for more than 30 major leisurewear clothing brands, failed to demonstrate that National Geographic's EU logo trademark infringed a nonregistered logo trademark owned by Napapijri, the company's Italian premium sportswear brand, the European Union's General Court ruled. The court upheld a 2020 decision by the EU Intellectual Property Office, or EUIPO, that Napapijri's mark for the word "geographic" did not make an independent logo as it is always featured alongside...

