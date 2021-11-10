Split Fed. Circ. Nixes Apple's PTAB Appeals In Qualcomm Row

By Britain Eakin (November 10, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday dismissed Apple's appeal of four Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding claims in several Qualcomm patents, mirroring an April decision that a licensing agreement between the parties dooms the appeals. The court handed down its decision in the consolidated appeals in a precedential opinion after hearing oral arguments in August. The opinion reached the same conclusion on standing that the appeals court did in its April decision, which held that Apple lacked standing because it failed to show that the validity of Qualcomm's patents would affect its ongoing royalty obligations. In both sets...

